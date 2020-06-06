Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

