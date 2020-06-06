Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1,235.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,329,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,756,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 94,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 260.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

