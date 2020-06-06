Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.