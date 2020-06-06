Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $98.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

