Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 861 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

NUMV opened at $26.11 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.