SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2,390.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.66% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

