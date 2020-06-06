SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $90.39.

