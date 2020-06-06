Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,763 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

