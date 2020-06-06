State Street Corp Acquires 71,844 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.85% of Aaron’s worth $58,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

