Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Trading Up 1.2%

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 5,014 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 883,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.45 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.29% of Steel Connect worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

