Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STXS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10,033.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

