Steve Valenzuela Sells 2,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlarmCom alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Steve Valenzuela sold 2,500 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $129,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.