Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $330.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $312.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.31. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $247.74 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 497,967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,985,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

