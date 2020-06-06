Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

STKAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stockland from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upgraded Stockland to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

STKAF stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Stockland has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

