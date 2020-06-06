Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

STOK stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $874.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.74. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock worth $846,656 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 451,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

