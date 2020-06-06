Summitry LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.15 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

