SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BMCH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.43.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.