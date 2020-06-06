Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.00.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $223,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

