Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

SUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 53.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.68 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

