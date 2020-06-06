Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,300 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 555,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 298,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.69. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,844 shares of company stock worth $2,313,902. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

