Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN opened at $46.36 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $92,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,075 shares of company stock worth $529,480 and sold 5,476 shares worth $238,733. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

