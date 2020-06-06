Swiss National Bank Buys 4,200 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Editas Medicine worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

EDIT stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

