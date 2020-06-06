Swiss National Bank Has $1.85 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 93,657.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 118,009 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

