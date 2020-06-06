Swiss National Bank Has $2.03 Million Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Iamgold worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.60 on Friday. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on Iamgold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

