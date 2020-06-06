Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Down to $19.05

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1,315,200 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

