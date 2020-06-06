TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.