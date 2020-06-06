Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading Up 0.3%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.43, approximately 4,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.99 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

