Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

