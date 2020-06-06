Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Down 10%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 21,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,232,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

The company has a market cap of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

