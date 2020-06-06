TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 238,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.45. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

