The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Unilever Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNLVF shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS UNLVF opened at $51.85 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.41.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

