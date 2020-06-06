Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $12.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $354.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $356.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.