Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 101000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

