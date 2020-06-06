Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after acquiring an additional 405,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $100.00 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

