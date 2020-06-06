Timothy C. Busch Sells 3,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXST opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.