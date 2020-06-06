Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Up 9.6%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.66, 24,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 682,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Titan International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 420,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 162,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 146,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

