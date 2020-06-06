TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of TopBuild worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,466.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

