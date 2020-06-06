Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $124.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

