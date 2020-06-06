Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,228% compared to the typical volume of 106 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after acquiring an additional 361,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

ILPT stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

