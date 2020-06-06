Traders Purchase Large Volume of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Call Options (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $247.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.