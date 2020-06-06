TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 447.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,148,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $490.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.31.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

