Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Trinseo worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,764,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Trinseo by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 67,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz purchased 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.64 million, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

