Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.27. Tristate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,564 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,364 shares of company stock worth $463,841 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.