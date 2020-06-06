Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

