Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,218 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

