UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Accuray worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 593,349 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,917 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of 123.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

