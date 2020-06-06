UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 153,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after buying an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,645,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 80,376 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.