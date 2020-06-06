UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Matson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,989,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after buying an additional 74,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,497,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

MATX opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matson Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

