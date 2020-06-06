UBS Group AG Has $818,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,556.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,816 shares of company stock valued at $582,387. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

