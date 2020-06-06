UBS Group AG Has $821,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

